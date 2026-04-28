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Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Woolworths logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped down: WLWHY opened at $3.0180 after closing at $3.34, last traded $3.25 (down ~2.7%) on light volume (≈800 shares) and is trading below its 50‑day ($3.37) and 200‑day ($3.40) moving averages.
  • Analyst split: Goldman Sachs upgraded Woolworths to a Strong Buy while Zacks rates it a Hold, leaving the MarketBeat consensus as an overall "Buy" (one Strong Buy, one Hold).
  • Five stocks we like better than Woolworths.

Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.0180. Woolworths shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Woolworths to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woolworths to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woolworths currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLWHY

Woolworths Stock Down 2.7%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

About Woolworths

(Get Free Report)

Woolworths Group Limited OTCMKTS: WLWHY is one of Australia's leading retailing companies, offering a broad range of food, everyday goods and general merchandise to consumers across Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Bella Vista, New South Wales, the company operates flagship supermarket brands that focus on fresh produce, grocery items and household essentials. Its retail network includes both large-format stores and smaller urban formats designed to meet diverse customer needs.

The group's core operations are divided into supermarkets and distribution, which supply fresh food, dry groceries and general merchandise; the Big W division, which offers apparel, entertainment, home goods and toys; and digital platforms that enable online grocery shopping and click-and-collect services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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