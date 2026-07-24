Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Woori Bank had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.34%.

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Woori Bank Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:WF traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.53. 97,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,849. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company's 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. Woori Bank has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $84.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Woori Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Woori Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Woori Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on WF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the bank's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Woori Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Woori Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Bank in the fourth quarter worth $3,954,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Woori Bank by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the bank's stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company's stock.

About Woori Bank

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. NYSE: WF is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank's core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

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