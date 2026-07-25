Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

WK has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workiva from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Workiva from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get Workiva alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on WK

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE WK opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. Workiva has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $247.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Workiva had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.43%. The company's revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workiva will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $49,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,729,311.38. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,095 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Workiva by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,083 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the software maker's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Workiva, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Workiva wasn't on the list.

While Workiva currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here