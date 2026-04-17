Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 500 at Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Workspace Group logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered its price target for Workspace Group to GBX 500 (from GBX 550) but kept a "buy" rating, citing a potential upside of about 42.6% from the current share price.
  • Analyst consensus remains positive with five analysts rating the stock "Buy" and a consensus target of about GBX 495.20 (Jefferies GBX 493, Berenberg GBX 503).
  • The shares traded down to GBX 350.60 on heavy volume (2.46M vs. a ~1.10M average), leaving the stock well below analyst targets and a market cap of approximately £674.17M.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 550 to GBX 500 in a note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price indicates a potential upside of 42.61% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WKP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 493 target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 503 target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 495.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workspace Group

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of WKP stock traded down GBX 23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 350.60. 2,461,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,991. The firm has a market capitalization of £674.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 386.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 395.45. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 312 and a 52 week high of GBX 459.

Workspace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more. That in environments they tailor themselves, free from constraint and compromise, teams are best able to collaborate, build their culture and realise their potential.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Workspace Group Right Now?

Before you consider Workspace Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Workspace Group wasn't on the list.

While Workspace Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines