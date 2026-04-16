World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Down 4.8% - Should You Sell?

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $134.63 and last traded at $132.0370. 22,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 126,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.63.

Get World Acceptance alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Acceptance has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRLD

World Acceptance Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 25.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.96. The company has a market cap of $631.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.77). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $128.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,387.92. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 241.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in World Acceptance by 103.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation NASDAQ: WRLD is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company's core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider World Acceptance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and World Acceptance wasn't on the list.

While World Acceptance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here