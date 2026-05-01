Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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Worldwide Healthcare Stock Performance

Worldwide Healthcare ( LON:WWH Get Free Report )'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 360.50 and traded as low as GBX 328.50. Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 333, with a volume of 855,574 shares changing hands.

The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 342.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 360.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.26.

About Worldwide Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange LSE: WWH. WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector. It uses gearing, and derivative transactions to mitigate risk and also to enhance returns. The Company‘s Portfolio Manager is OrbiMed Capital LLC.

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