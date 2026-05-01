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Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Worldwide Healthcare logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Share price fell below the 200‑day moving average, trading as low as GBX 328.50 versus the 200‑day MA of GBX 360.50 and last at GBX 333 on a volume of 855,574 shares.
  • Trust profile and metrics: Worldwide Healthcare is a closed‑ended global healthcare investment trust managed by OrbiMed, with a market cap of £1.25bn, a negative P/E of -10.87 and a beta of 0.26.
  • Five stocks we like better than Worldwide Healthcare.

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 360.50 and traded as low as GBX 328.50. Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 333, with a volume of 855,574 shares changing hands.

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 342.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 360.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.26.

About Worldwide Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange LSE: WWH. WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector. It uses gearing, and derivative transactions to mitigate risk and also to enhance returns. The Company‘s Portfolio Manager is OrbiMed Capital LLC.

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