W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.160-5.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get W.P. Carey alerts: Sign Up

W.P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53. W.P. Carey has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.76.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W.P. Carey will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is 158.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

Insider Buying and Selling at W.P. Carey

In other W.P. Carey news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.P. Carey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,984,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 73.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.P. Carey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.P. Carey wasn't on the list.

While W.P. Carey currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here