W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in W.R. Berkley stock on May 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 12.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. W.R. Berkley's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on W.R. Berkley from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.R. Berkley from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W.R. Berkley from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised W.R. Berkley from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Brean Capital downgraded W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $68.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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