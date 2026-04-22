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Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Up 4.1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Wrap Technologies logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 4.1% mid-day to $1.52, with about 271,992 shares traded (a 66% decline from the average daily volume of 805,226).
  • Wrap Technologies develops non‑lethal restraint solutions for law enforcement, led by its flagship device, the BolaWrap®, designed to enable de‑escalation and risk mitigation.
  • The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a negative PE of -4.11 and a beta of 1.87, and currently trades below its 50‑day ($1.59) and 200‑day ($2.12) moving averages.
  • Five stocks we like better than Wrap Technologies.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC - Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 271,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.87.

About Wrap Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker WRTC, is a public safety technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-lethal restraint solutions for law enforcement, security professionals and corrections agencies. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company's flagship product, the BolaWrap® remote restraint device, deploys an entangling cord to safely contain or slow a subject from a distance, offering an alternative to more aggressive enforcement tools.

Originally founded in 2018, Wrap Technologies has designed its product line to address de-escalation and risk mitigation in high-tension encounters.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wrap Technologies Right Now?

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