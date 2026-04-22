Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Up 4.1% - Here's Why

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC - Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 271,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

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Wrap Technologies Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.87.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker WRTC, is a public safety technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-lethal restraint solutions for law enforcement, security professionals and corrections agencies. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company's flagship product, the BolaWrap® remote restraint device, deploys an entangling cord to safely contain or slow a subject from a distance, offering an alternative to more aggressive enforcement tools.

Originally founded in 2018, Wrap Technologies has designed its product line to address de-escalation and risk mitigation in high-tension encounters.

Further Reading

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