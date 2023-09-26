NYSE:AMPE Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Stock Forecast, Price & News $3.73 -0.22 (-5.57%) (As of 09/26/2023 ET) Add Compare Share Share Today's Range$3.62▼$4.0550-Day Range$0.26▼$5.0852-Week Range$3.35▼$21.00Volume34,257 shsAverage Volume20,028 shsMarket Capitalization$2.84 millionP/E RatioN/ADividend YieldN/APrice TargetN/A ProfileProfileChartCompetitorsEarningsFinancialsInsider TradesInstitutional OwnershipHeadlinesOptions ChainSEC FilingsSocial MediaProfileChartCompetitorsEarningsFinancialsInsider TradesInstitutional OwnershipHeadlinesOptions ChainSEC FilingsSocial Media About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) StockAmpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. AMPE Stock News HeadlinesSeptember 26, 2023 | finance.yahoo.comAmpio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Emerging Growth ConferenceSeptember 25, 2023 | americanbankingnews.comAmpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.comSeptember 17, 2023 | americanbankingnews.comStockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)September 7, 2023 | thestreet.comAmpio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Stock Tanks Today after Treatment Fails To Reach Primary EndpointAugust 31, 2023 | seekingalpha.comAmpio Pharmaceuticals announces 20-to-1 reverse stock splitAugust 31, 2023 | markets.businessinsider.comAmpio Pharmaceuticals Board Approves Reverse Stock Split - Quick FactsAugust 31, 2023 | finance.yahoo.comAmpio Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split August 3, 2023 | benzinga.comThinking about buying stock in Wavedancer, Urogen Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Innoviz Technologies, or Rigetti Computing?June 22, 2023 | msn.com3 Biotech Stocks to Buy With Explosive Upside PotentialJune 3, 2023 | finance.yahoo.comAMPE - Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.May 26, 2023 | finance.yahoo.comAmpio Pharmaceuticals Announces Series D Preferred Stock Dividend to its Holders of Common Stock April 18, 2023 | seekingalpha.comAmpio stock jumps ~20% after CEO letter on drug program, reorganizationApril 3, 2023 | thestreet.comAmpio Too Busy to Tell Investors Results of Eye Drug StudyFebruary 9, 2023 | thestreet.comWhy Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Stock Is Plummeting TodayFebruary 7, 2023 | wsj.comSHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Is Investigating Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.December 27, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comAmpio Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing StandardsNovember 17, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comAmpio Pharmaceuticals Announces NYSE American Removal of Trading SuspensionNovember 8, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comAmpio Pharmaceuticals Announces Fifteen-to-One Reverse Stock SplitOctober 16, 2022 | stockhouse.comMONDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the FirmOctober 16, 2022 | prnewswire.comAMPE DEADLINE TOMORROW: ROSEN, skilled investor counsel, Encourages Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important October 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action - AMPEOctober 12, 2022 | benzinga.comMONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the FirmOctober 7, 2022 | prnewswire.comROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - AMPEOctober 4, 2022 | markets.businessinsider.comAmpio Pharmaceuticals Announces NYSE American Has Commenced Delisting ProceedingsOctober 3, 2022 | benzinga.comNYSE American to Suspend Trading Immediately in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) and Commence Delisting Proceedings AMPE Company Calendar Last Earnings8/08/2023Today9/27/2023Next Earnings (Estimated)11/13/2023Fiscal Year End12/31/2023 Industry, Sector and Symbol Stock ExchangeNYSE Industry Pharmaceutical preparations Sub-IndustryN/A SectorMedical Current SymbolNYSE:AMPE CUSIPN/A CIK1411906 Webampiopharma.com Phone720-437-6500Fax720-437-6501Employees8Year FoundedN/AProfitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)($20.60) Trailing P/E RatioN/A Forward P/E RatioN/A P/E GrowthN/ANet Income$-16,340,000.00 Net MarginsN/A Pretax MarginN/A Return on Equity-139.54% Return on Assets-106.90% Debt Debt-to-Equity RatioN/A Current Ratio3.67 Quick Ratio3.67 Sales & Book Value Annual SalesN/A Price / SalesN/A Cash FlowN/A Price / Cash FlowN/A Book Value$15.62 per share Price / Book0.24Miscellaneous Outstanding Shares760,000Free Float730,000Market Cap$2.84 million OptionableOptionable Beta1.78 Key ExecutivesMr. Michael A. Martino (Age 66)CEO & Director Comp: $548.14kDr. David Bar-Or M.D. (Age 74)Founder & Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board Comp: $145.6kMr. Daniel G. Stokely CPA (Age 59)CPA, CFO, Corp. Sec. & Treasurer Comp: $346.73kDr. Howard Levy M.B.B.Ch. (Age 69)M.M.M., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer April RamirezClinical Trial Mang.Key CompetitorsPhio PharmaceuticalsNASDAQ:PHIOAdial PharmaceuticalsNASDAQ:ADIL180 Life SciencesNASDAQ:ATNFPetros PharmaceuticalsNASDAQ:PTPIAgile TherapeuticsNASDAQ:AGRXInsidersJ Kevin BuchiBought 1,250 shares on 6/8/2023Total: $7,500.00 ($6.00/share)Michael A MartinoBought 3,844 shares on 5/24/2023Total: $22,295.20 ($5.80/share)David R StevensBought 2,500 shares on 5/11/2023Total: $11,000.00 ($4.40/share) AMPE Stock - Frequently Asked Questions How have AMPE shares performed in 2023? Ampio Pharmaceuticals' stock was trading at $4.5040 at the start of the year. Since then, AMPE stock has decreased by 17.1% and is now trading at $3.7321. View the best growth stocks for 2023 here. When is Ampio Pharmaceuticals' next earnings date? The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Monday, November 13th 2023. View our AMPE earnings forecast. How were Ampio Pharmaceuticals' earnings last quarter? Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August, 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter. When did Ampio Pharmaceuticals' stock split? Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, September 12th 2023. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 31st 2023. The number of shares owned by shareholders was adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 11th 2023. An investor that had 100 shares of stock prior to the reverse split would have 5 shares after the split. What other stocks do shareholders of Ampio Pharmaceuticals own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Ampio Pharmaceuticals investors own include Tesla (TSLA), Agenus (AGEN) and American Airlines Group (AAL). What is Ampio Pharmaceuticals' stock symbol? Ampio Pharmaceuticals trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "AMPE." How do I buy shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals? Shares of AMPE stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab. Compare Top Brokerages Here. What is Ampio Pharmaceuticals' stock price today? One share of AMPE stock can currently be purchased for approximately $3.73. How much money does Ampio Pharmaceuticals make? Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) has a market capitalization of $2.84 million. The company earns $-16,340,000.00 in net income (profit) each year or ($20.60) on an earnings per share basis. How can I contact Ampio Pharmaceuticals? Ampio Pharmaceuticals' mailing address is 373 Inverness Parkway, Suite 200, Englewood, CO 80112, United States. The official website for the company is ampiopharma.com. The company can be reached via phone at 720-437-6500, via email at info@ampiopharma.com, or via fax at 720-437-6501. 