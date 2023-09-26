S&P 500   4,273.53
DOW   33,618.88
QQQ   354.21
5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
2 Stocks to Benefit from the Aging Population
3 Warren Buffett Stocks that are Moving into the Buy Zone
3 Reasons Unity Software Is Ready to Rally 38%
3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
JPMorgan to pay $75 million on claims that it enabled Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operations
Is Hanes Worth More than the Sum of Its Parts?
NYSE:AMPE

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Stock Forecast, Price & News

$3.73
-0.22 (-5.57%)
(As of 09/26/2023 ET)
Compare
Today's Range
$3.62
$4.05
50-Day Range
$0.26
$5.08
52-Week Range
$3.35
$21.00
Volume
34,257 shs
Average Volume
20,028 shs
Market Capitalization
$2.84 million
P/E Ratio
N/A
Dividend Yield
N/A
Price Target
N/A
AMPE stock logo

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

AMPE Price History

AMPE Stock News Headlines

September 26, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Ampio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference
September 25, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
September 17, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)
September 7, 2023 | thestreet.com
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Stock Tanks Today after Treatment Fails To Reach Primary Endpoint
August 31, 2023 | seekingalpha.com
Ampio Pharmaceuticals announces 20-to-1 reverse stock split
August 31, 2023 | markets.businessinsider.com
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Board Approves Reverse Stock Split - Quick Facts
August 31, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split
August 3, 2023 | benzinga.com
Thinking about buying stock in Wavedancer, Urogen Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Innoviz Technologies, or Rigetti Computing?
June 22, 2023 | msn.com
3 Biotech Stocks to Buy With Explosive Upside Potential
June 3, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
AMPE - Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
May 26, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Announces Series D Preferred Stock Dividend to its Holders of Common Stock
April 18, 2023 | seekingalpha.com
Ampio stock jumps ~20% after CEO letter on drug program, reorganization
April 3, 2023 | thestreet.com
Ampio Too Busy to Tell Investors Results of Eye Drug Study
February 9, 2023 | thestreet.com
Why Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Stock Is Plummeting Today
February 7, 2023 | wsj.com
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Is Investigating Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
December 27, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards
November 17, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Announces NYSE American Removal of Trading Suspension
November 8, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Announces Fifteen-to-One Reverse Stock Split
October 16, 2022 | stockhouse.com
MONDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
October 16, 2022 | prnewswire.com
AMPE DEADLINE TOMORROW: ROSEN, skilled investor counsel, Encourages Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important October 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action - AMPE
October 12, 2022 | benzinga.com
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
October 7, 2022 | prnewswire.com
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - AMPE
October 4, 2022 | markets.businessinsider.com
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Announces NYSE American Has Commenced Delisting Proceedings
October 3, 2022 | benzinga.com
NYSE American to Suspend Trading Immediately in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
September 30, 2022 | benzinga.com
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMPE, TWTR and CNTA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
Receive AMPE Stock News and Ratings via Email

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter.

AMPE Company Calendar

Last Earnings
8/08/2023
Today
9/27/2023
Next Earnings (Estimated)
11/13/2023
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2023
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NYSE
Industry
Pharmaceutical preparations
Sub-Industry
N/A
Sector
Medical
Current Symbol
NYSE:AMPE
CUSIP
N/A
CIK
1411906
Web
ampiopharma.com
Phone
720-437-6500
Fax
720-437-6501
Employees
8
Year Founded
N/A

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)
($20.60)
Trailing P/E Ratio
N/A
Forward P/E Ratio
N/A
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
$-16,340,000.00
Net Margins
N/A
Pretax Margin
N/A
Return on Equity
-139.54%
Return on Assets
-106.90%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
N/A
Current Ratio
3.67
Quick Ratio
3.67

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
N/A
Price / Sales
N/A
Cash Flow
N/A
Price / Cash Flow
N/A
Book Value
$15.62 per share
Price / Book
0.24

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
760,000
Free Float
730,000
Market Cap
$2.84 million
Optionable
Optionable
Beta
1.78
Key Executives

  • Mr. Michael A. Martino (Age 66)
    CEO & Director
    Comp: $548.14k
  • Dr. David Bar-Or M.D. (Age 74)
    Founder & Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board
    Comp: $145.6k
  • Mr. Daniel G. Stokely CPA (Age 59)
    CPA, CFO, Corp. Sec. & Treasurer
    Comp: $346.73k
  • Dr. Howard Levy M.B.B.Ch. (Age 69)
    M.M.M., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer
  • April Ramirez
    Clinical Trial Mang.

Key Competitors

Insiders

AMPE Stock - Frequently Asked Questions

How have AMPE shares performed in 2023?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals' stock was trading at $4.5040 at the start of the year. Since then, AMPE stock has decreased by 17.1% and is now trading at $3.7321.
When is Ampio Pharmaceuticals' next earnings date?

The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Monday, November 13th 2023.
How were Ampio Pharmaceuticals' earnings last quarter?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August, 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

When did Ampio Pharmaceuticals' stock split?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, September 12th 2023. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 31st 2023. The number of shares owned by shareholders was adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 11th 2023. An investor that had 100 shares of stock prior to the reverse split would have 5 shares after the split.

What other stocks do shareholders of Ampio Pharmaceuticals own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Ampio Pharmaceuticals investors own include Tesla (TSLA), Agenus (AGEN) and American Airlines Group (AAL).

What is Ampio Pharmaceuticals' stock symbol?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "AMPE."

How do I buy shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals?

Shares of AMPE stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
What is Ampio Pharmaceuticals' stock price today?

One share of AMPE stock can currently be purchased for approximately $3.73.

How much money does Ampio Pharmaceuticals make?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) has a market capitalization of $2.84 million. The company earns $-16,340,000.00 in net income (profit) each year or ($20.60) on an earnings per share basis.

How can I contact Ampio Pharmaceuticals?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals' mailing address is 373 Inverness Parkway, Suite 200, Englewood, CO 80112, United States. The official website for the company is ampiopharma.com. The company can be reached via phone at 720-437-6500, via email at info@ampiopharma.com, or via fax at 720-437-6501.

This page (NYSE:AMPE) was last updated on 9/27/2023 by MarketBeat.com Staff

