Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Lowered to C$280.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
WSP Global logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus cut its price target on WSP Global from C$320 to C$280 while maintaining a "buy" rating, with the new target implying roughly a 23.87% upside from the prior close.
  • Despite the Stifel cut, the analyst consensus remains Buy with a consensus target of C$318.58, while shares trade around C$226.05; the company recently reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter and C$4.85B in revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$320.00 to C$280.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$316.00 to C$325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on WSP Global from C$310.00 to C$340.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$309.00 to C$268.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$308.00 to C$307.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$318.58.

Get Our Latest Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP traded up C$3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$226.05. 303,802 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,221. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$223.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$245.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.30. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$210.86 and a 52-week high of C$291.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter. WSP Global had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of C$4.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in WSP Global Right Now?

Before you consider WSP Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WSP Global wasn't on the list.

While WSP Global currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump is positioned. Elon lights the fuse.
Trump is positioned. Elon lights the fuse.
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines