WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Lowered to C$280.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$320.00 to C$280.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$316.00 to C$325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on WSP Global from C$310.00 to C$340.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$309.00 to C$268.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$308.00 to C$307.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$318.58.

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WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP traded up C$3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$226.05. 303,802 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,221. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$223.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$245.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.30. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$210.86 and a 52-week high of C$291.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter. WSP Global had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of C$4.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

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