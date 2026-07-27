Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

W&T Offshore (WTI) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
W&T Offshore logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • W&T Offshore is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on Monday, August 3. Analysts project a loss of $0.03 per share and revenue of approximately $152.86 million, with the earnings call scheduled for August 4.
  • WTI shares opened at $3.65, near their 50-day average of $3.66, and have traded between $1.50 and $5.08 over the past year. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.01, equating to a 1.1% annual yield.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with two Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell; the consensus rating is Hold with a $4.25 price target. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $152.86 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 0.1%

WTI stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $543.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.24.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. W&T Offshore's payout ratio is currently -4.21%.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,081 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,815,843 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 255,282 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $4.25 price target on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of W&T Offshore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WTI

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company acquires, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas reserves, operating a portfolio of producing properties that encompasses both shallow-water and deepwater assets. W&T Offshore leverages its technical expertise and asset management capabilities to optimize field development and production efficiency across its portfolio.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, W&T Offshore has built a track record of disciplined growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted exploration activities.

See Also

Earnings History for W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in W&T Offshore Right Now?

Before you consider W&T Offshore, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W&T Offshore wasn't on the list.

While W&T Offshore currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
The $900 billion AI warning
The $900 billion AI warning
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines