W&T Offshore (WTI) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $152.86 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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W&T Offshore Trading Down 0.1%

WTI stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $543.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.24.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. W&T Offshore's payout ratio is currently -4.21%.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,081 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,815,843 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 255,282 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $4.25 price target on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of W&T Offshore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WTI

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company acquires, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas reserves, operating a portfolio of producing properties that encompasses both shallow-water and deepwater assets. W&T Offshore leverages its technical expertise and asset management capabilities to optimize field development and production efficiency across its portfolio.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, W&T Offshore has built a track record of disciplined growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted exploration activities.

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