WW International (WW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect WW International to announce earnings of $0.8870 per share and revenue of $159.1270 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($4.35). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.80 million. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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WW International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WW International stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.30. WW International has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugene I. Davis bought 10,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $318,875.04. This trade represents a 85.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $314,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WW International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WW International in the third quarter worth $623,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WW shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WW International from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WW International from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on WW International

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc NASDAQ: WW is a global wellness and weight management company that provides a range of subscription-based programs, digital tools and personalized coaching services. Originally founded in 1963 by Jean Nidetch as a small support group in New York City, the company grew into the well-known Weight Watchers brand before rebranding as WW in 2018 to reflect an expanded focus on overall health, fitness and nutrition. Over the years, WW has introduced innovations such as the SmartPoints® system, which assigns values to foods based on their nutritional composition, and the MyWW® personalized wellness plan, which tailors recommendations to individual lifestyles and goals.

WW's offerings span digital and in-person channels.

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