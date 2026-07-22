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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beat earnings expectations with quarterly EPS of $1.48, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. However, revenue came in below forecasts at $375.0 million versus $401.25 million expected.
  • The company raised its FY 2026 guidance to an EPS range of 4.710 to 4.830, signaling improved outlook despite the revenue miss.
  • Shares were slightly lower after the report, and the company also recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, equal to a 2.3% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $401.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.710-4.830 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3%

WH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,389,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,781. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $69.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,495,907.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,297,803.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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