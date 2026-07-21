Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.64.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of WH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 206,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,513. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 69.44% and a net margin of 13.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,907.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,297,803.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,478.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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