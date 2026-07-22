Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.710-4.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.45. 1,389,782 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $92.68. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.830 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,907.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,297,803.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,478.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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