Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Wynn Macau, Limited - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 75,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session's volume of 24,054 shares.The stock last traded at $7.15 and had previously closed at $7.1244.

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Wynn Macau Stock Up 0.4%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau Limited, trading as an American depositary receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol WYNMY, is an operator of luxury integrated resorts in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. As a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, the company develops, owns and operates two world-class properties—Wynn Macau on the Macau Peninsula and Wynn Palace on Cotai—each offering a blend of gaming, hospitality and entertainment amenities.

The core of Wynn Macau's business is gaming, with a focus on high-end table games and electronic gaming machines that cater to premium mass and VIP clientele.

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