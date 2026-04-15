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Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Wynn Macau logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading-volume surge: 75,713 shares traded mid-day, a 215% increase from the prior session's 24,054, with the stock last at $7.15 and up about 0.4%.
  • Technicals: The stock's 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.
  • Company profile: Wynn Macau, a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, operates two luxury integrated resorts (Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace) in Macau and focuses on high-end table games and electronic gaming for premium mass and VIP clientele.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Wynn Macau, Limited - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 75,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session's volume of 24,054 shares.The stock last traded at $7.15 and had previously closed at $7.1244.

Wynn Macau Stock Up 0.4%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Macau Limited, trading as an American depositary receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol WYNMY, is an operator of luxury integrated resorts in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. As a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, the company develops, owns and operates two world-class properties—Wynn Macau on the Macau Peninsula and Wynn Palace on Cotai—each offering a blend of gaming, hospitality and entertainment amenities.

The core of Wynn Macau's business is gaming, with a focus on high-end table games and electronic gaming machines that cater to premium mass and VIP clientele.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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