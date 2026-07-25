Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 367.84 and traded as low as GBX 360. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 369, with a volume of 18,218 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WYN shares. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 500.

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Wynnstay Group Stock Up 1.1%

The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 359.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 367.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.20.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported GBX 20.94 EPS for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alk Brand bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £9,200. Also, insider Rob Thomas purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £9,200. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay is a 108-year-old, leading UK supplier of agricultural products and services, supporting farmers and rural communities nationwide . Founded in 1917 as a farmers' co-operative and listed on AIM since 2004, Wynnstay has a proven track record of delivering consistent returns and rising dividends. In 2025, we launched Wynnstay Strategy Genesis, a five-year plan focused on growth, innovation, and sustainable value creation. This builds on Project Genesis, introduced in 2024, which strengthened operational efficiency and created a robust foundation for transformation.

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