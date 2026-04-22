X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Here's Why

Shares of X Financial Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XYF - Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.6840. 155,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 206,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of X Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on XYF

X Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $183.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

X Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2802 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,225.0%. X Financial's dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of X Financial by 468.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,780 shares of the company's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of X Financial in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X Financial

X Financial NYSE: XYF is a Beijing-based online credit marketplace focused on providing diversified financing solutions to individuals and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China. The company was established in 2014 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016. Since inception, X Financial has built a technology-driven platform that connects borrowers with a network of institutional investors, banks and other funding sources, aiming to streamline access to credit and improve lending efficiency.

The company's core offerings include consumer loans, SME loans, real estate-secured financing and wealth management products.

Further Reading

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