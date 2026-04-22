Free Trial
â†’ Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
X Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.8% to $4.6840 on Tuesday on volume of 155,689 (about 25% below the average); X Financial has a market cap of $183.1M, a P/E of 0.98, trading near its 50‑day MA ($4.67) but well below its 200‑day MA ($7.17).
  • The company disclosed a dividend of $0.2802 per share (ex‑dividend Apr 30, payable May 20), reported as a 1,225.0% yield with a 5.03% payout ratio.
  • Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a Hold (C+) and the MarketBeat consensus is Hold; institutional ownership is very low at 1.15%, though a few funds have recently added small positions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of X Financial Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XYF - Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.6840. 155,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 206,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of X Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on XYF

X Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $183.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

X Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2802 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,225.0%. X Financial's dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of X Financial by 468.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,780 shares of the company's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of X Financial in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X Financial

(Get Free Report)

X Financial NYSE: XYF is a Beijing-based online credit marketplace focused on providing diversified financing solutions to individuals and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China. The company was established in 2014 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016. Since inception, X Financial has built a technology-driven platform that connects borrowers with a network of institutional investors, banks and other funding sources, aiming to streamline access to credit and improve lending efficiency.

The company's core offerings include consumer loans, SME loans, real estate-secured financing and wealth management products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in X Financial Right Now?

Before you consider X Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and X Financial wasn't on the list.

While X Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines