X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

XFOR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

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X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $4.43 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of $417.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,106.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,415 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company's stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) for the treatment of rare immunological diseases and oncology indications. The company's lead asset, mavorixafor, is an orally administered, selective small-molecule CXCR4 antagonist designed to mobilize white blood cells and enhance immune function, with a primary focus on WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immunodeficiency.

Beyond its WHIM syndrome program, X4 is advancing mavorixafor in clinical trials for additional hematologic and solid tumor settings—such as Waldenström's macroglobulinemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—where modulation of the CXCR4 pathway may improve patient outcomes.

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