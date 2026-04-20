Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 price target on the quantum computing company's stock. Northland Securities' price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.38% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Thursday. They set a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

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Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $42.44.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The quantum computing company reported ($14.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited is a quantum computing company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that develops photonics-based quantum hardware and software. The company focuses on building programmable photonic quantum processors that use light rather than superconducting qubits, and it provides cloud-based access to its systems for researchers and commercial users. Xanadu is publicly listed under the ticker XNDU on both Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Its technology stack combines integrated photonic hardware, control systems, and software designed to support quantum algorithms and applications in areas such as optimization, simulation, and quantum machine learning.

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