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Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026

Key Points

  • Northland Securities initiated coverage of Xanadu (NASDAQ: XNDU) with an Outperform rating and a $43 price target, implying roughly a 42% upside from the prior close.
  • Weiss Ratings also started coverage but gave a Sell (D-); with one Buy and one Sell on file, the consensus is a Hold and the average price target is $43.00.
  • Shares opened at $30.20 and trade within a 12-month range of $6.97–$42.44, and the company reported a loss of ($14.29) EPS for the most recent quarter.
  • Five stocks we like better than Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 price target on the quantum computing company's stock. Northland Securities' price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.38% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Thursday. They set a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Report on XNDU

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $42.44.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The quantum computing company reported ($14.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

(Get Free Report)

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited is a quantum computing company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that develops photonics-based quantum hardware and software. The company focuses on building programmable photonic quantum processors that use light rather than superconducting qubits, and it provides cloud-based access to its systems for researchers and commercial users. Xanadu is publicly listed under the ticker XNDU on both Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Its technology stack combines integrated photonic hardware, control systems, and software designed to support quantum algorithms and applications in areas such as optimization, simulation, and quantum machine learning.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Right Now?

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