Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.90, but opened at $26.91. Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 1,740,226 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XNDU shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Trading Up 21.8%

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The quantum computing company reported ($14.29) EPS for the quarter.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited is a quantum computing company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that develops photonics-based quantum hardware and software. The company focuses on building programmable photonic quantum processors that use light rather than superconducting qubits, and it provides cloud-based access to its systems for researchers and commercial users. Xanadu is publicly listed under the ticker XNDU on both Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Its technology stack combines integrated photonic hardware, control systems, and software designed to support quantum algorithms and applications in areas such as optimization, simulation, and quantum machine learning.

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