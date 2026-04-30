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Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU) Trading Up 9.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 9.2%, trading as high as $32.45 and last at $30.46 on Thursday, with volume ~654,617 shares—down about 79% from the average daily volume of 3,149,372 and after a prior close of $27.90.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed: Northland and Canaccord initiated positive ratings (targets $43 and $45), Weiss Ratings issued a sell (D-), Zacks moved to Hold, and the MarketBeat consensus is a Hold with a $44.00 target.
  • Xanadu is a photonics-based quantum computing company that recently reported a large quarterly loss of ($14.29) EPS.
  • Five stocks we like better than Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report)'s stock price were up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $30.46. Approximately 654,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,149,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XNDU shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Price Performance

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The quantum computing company reported ($14.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

(Get Free Report)

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited is a quantum computing company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that develops photonics-based quantum hardware and software. The company focuses on building programmable photonic quantum processors that use light rather than superconducting qubits, and it provides cloud-based access to its systems for researchers and commercial users. Xanadu is publicly listed under the ticker XNDU on both Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Its technology stack combines integrated photonic hardware, control systems, and software designed to support quantum algorithms and applications in areas such as optimization, simulation, and quantum machine learning.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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