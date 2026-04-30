Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU) Trading Up 9.2% - Here's What Happened

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report)'s stock price were up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $30.46. Approximately 654,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,149,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XNDU shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Price Performance

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The quantum computing company reported ($14.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited is a quantum computing company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that develops photonics-based quantum hardware and software. The company focuses on building programmable photonic quantum processors that use light rather than superconducting qubits, and it provides cloud-based access to its systems for researchers and commercial users. Xanadu is publicly listed under the ticker XNDU on both Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Its technology stack combines integrated photonic hardware, control systems, and software designed to support quantum algorithms and applications in areas such as optimization, simulation, and quantum machine learning.

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