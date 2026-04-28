Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Down 8% - Should You Sell?

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.0550. Approximately 533,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 773,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xencor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xencor

Xencor Stock Down 7.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm's fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.55. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 73.20%.The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Celia Eckert sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 78,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $885,206.25. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 14,870 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $167,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,372.50. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,020 shares of company stock valued at $499,817 in the last three months. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at $382,000. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Xencor during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Xencor by 16.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor's research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

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