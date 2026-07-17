Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Up 7.9% - What's Next?

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $16.1360. Approximately 127,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 796,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xencor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xencor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised Xencor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.25.

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Xencor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 177.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 118.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter valued at $139,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor's research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

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