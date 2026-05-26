Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 250842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $17.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.9%

The company's fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.33 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 250,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,685. This represents a 32.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 151,909 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $2,389,528.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,233 shares in the company, valued at $239,615.09. The trade was a 90.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 322,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,885 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 475.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 459.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 38.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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