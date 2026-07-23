Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to announce earnings of $0.2450 per share and revenue of $301.48 million for the quarter. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $295.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 250,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,263,685. This trade represents a 32.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 459.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 7,592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company's stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

Further Reading

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