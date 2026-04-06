Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 984,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session's volume of 1,407,312 shares.The stock last traded at $56.5950 and had previously closed at $56.85.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $71.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrea Difabio sold 2,607 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $156,706.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $294,118.23. The trade was a 34.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $16,289,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,980. This trade represents a 97.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 296,707 shares of company stock valued at $17,845,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,560.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xenon Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xenon Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here