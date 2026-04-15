XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

XOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of XOMA Royalty to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of XOMA Royalty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get XOMA Royalty alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on XOMA Royalty

XOMA Royalty Stock Performance

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. XOMA Royalty has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. XOMA Royalty had a net margin of 45.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.13 million. Analysts predict that XOMA Royalty will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 292,590 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 37,503 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 209,945 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,111 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $25,749,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,601 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company's stock.

XOMA Royalty Company Profile

XOMA Royalty NASDAQ: XOMA is a specialty healthcare royalty company that acquires and manages royalty interests in small-molecule and biologic drugs. The company's business model centers on purchasing royalty streams on marketed or near-market pharmaceutical products, providing capital to developers in exchange for a share of future net sales. By focusing on late-stage assets with established clinical and commercial profiles, XOMA Royalty aims to generate predictable, long-term cash flows for its shareholders.

The company's investment portfolio spans a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider XOMA Royalty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XOMA Royalty wasn't on the list.

While XOMA Royalty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here