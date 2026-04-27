XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.90, but opened at $41.22. XOMA Royalty shares last traded at $42.1120, with a volume of 140,485 shares traded.

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Key Headlines Impacting XOMA Royalty

Here are the key news stories impacting XOMA Royalty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ligand agreed to buy XOMA in an all‑cash deal (~$740M, ~$39.00/share); Ligand said the acquisition expands its royalty portfolio (adds commercial products and assets) and will be accretive to Ligand’s adjusted EPS, helping lift investor confidence in a near-term cash exit for XOMA shareholders. Ligand to Acquire XOMA Royalty (GlobeNewswire)

Ligand agreed to buy XOMA in an all‑cash deal (~$740M, ~$39.00/share); Ligand said the acquisition expands its royalty portfolio (adds commercial products and assets) and will be accretive to Ligand’s adjusted EPS, helping lift investor confidence in a near-term cash exit for XOMA shareholders. Positive Sentiment: XOMA issued a confirmation that it has agreed to be acquired by Ligand, converting the company from a standalone royalty aggregator into a near‑term cash outcome for shareholders — a primary driver of the stock’s upward move. XOMA Royalty to be Acquired by Ligand (TipRanks)

XOMA issued a confirmation that it has agreed to be acquired by Ligand, converting the company from a standalone royalty aggregator into a near‑term cash outcome for shareholders — a primary driver of the stock’s upward move. Neutral Sentiment: The stock was temporarily halted premarket for “news pending,” which is standard around takeover announcements and amplified intraday volatility and volume as the market digests deal terms. MarketWatch: Premarket Move

The stock was temporarily halted premarket for “news pending,” which is standard around takeover announcements and amplified intraday volatility and volume as the market digests deal terms. Negative Sentiment: Two investor‑rights firms (Halper Sadeh LLC and Ademi LLP) have launched investigations alleging the board may not have secured a fair price, raising the possibility of litigation, regulatory scrutiny or delays to closing — risks that could affect ultimate consideration or timing. Halper Sadeh Investigation (Business Wire) Ademi LLP Investigation (PR Newswire)

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised XOMA Royalty to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research upgraded XOMA Royalty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Read Our Latest Report on XOMA Royalty

XOMA Royalty Stock Up 9.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $493.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. XOMA Royalty had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 45.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA Royalty Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XOMA Royalty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA Royalty by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 292,590 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,503 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA Royalty by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,229 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in XOMA Royalty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,822 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in XOMA Royalty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,908 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA Royalty

XOMA Royalty NASDAQ: XOMA is a specialty healthcare royalty company that acquires and manages royalty interests in small-molecule and biologic drugs. The company's business model centers on purchasing royalty streams on marketed or near-market pharmaceutical products, providing capital to developers in exchange for a share of future net sales. By focusing on late-stage assets with established clinical and commercial profiles, XOMA Royalty aims to generate predictable, long-term cash flows for its shareholders.

The company's investment portfolio spans a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

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