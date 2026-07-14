Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $97.7950, with a volume of 1726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.67.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on XMTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.00.

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Xometry Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt sold 1,073 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $100,207.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 93,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,137.24. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 1,866 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $173,929.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 140,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,121,824.17. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 80,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Xometry by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,669 shares of the company's stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Xometry by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,054 shares of the company's stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 95,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company's stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

Further Reading

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