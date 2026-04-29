XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

XP Power (LON:XPP - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 to GBX 2,120 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target points to a potential upside of 27.68% from the company's current price.

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Several other research analysts have also commented on XPP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,140 price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Friday, April 24th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,769.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XP Power

XP Power Trading Up 4.7%

LON XPP opened at GBX 1,660.39 on Wednesday. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 664 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £465.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,359.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,137.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jamie Pike acquired 7,496 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,330 per share, for a total transaction of £99,696.80. Also, insider Charlotta Ginman acquired 1,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,336 per share, for a total transaction of £20,240.40. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company's stock.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also provides engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

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