XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Up 10.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP - Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 2,120. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. XP Power traded as high as GBX 1,755.97 and last traded at GBX 1,750. 134,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 71,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,586.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XPP. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,140 target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XP Power has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,769.33.

Get XP Power alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPP

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlotta Ginman bought 1,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,336 per share, for a total transaction of £20,240.40. Also, insider Jamie Pike bought 7,496 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,330 per share, with a total value of £99,696.80. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XP Power Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £500.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 1,359.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,137.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also provides engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider XP Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XP Power wasn't on the list.

While XP Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here