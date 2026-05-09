Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Freedom Capital

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
XPEL logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Freedom Capital downgraded XPEL from “strong-buy” to “hold,” adding to a broader cautious analyst tone; MarketBeat says the stock’s average rating is now Hold.
  • XPEL recently reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, with EPS of $0.37 vs. $0.33 expected and revenue of $117.35 million vs. $113.10 million expected, while sales rose 13.1% year over year.
  • The stock was trading around $43.55, giving the company a market cap of about $1.20 billion; it has ranged from $31.26 to $55.91 over the past year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPEL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPEL

XPEL Stock Performance

XPEL stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.13. XPEL has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in XPEL by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company's stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 62,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced protective films and coatings for automotive, marine, aviation, and architectural applications. The company's core products include paint protection film (PPF), window tinting film, and ceramic coatings designed to shield surfaces from scratches, environmental contaminants, and UV damage. XPEL's flagship PPF, known for its self-healing properties, is engineered to maintain a vehicle's factory finish by resisting swirl marks, stone chips, and acid rain.

Beyond automotive protection, XPEL has expanded its offerings to include protective films for electronics and architectural surfaces, providing solutions that enhance durability and prolong the life of high-value assets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in XPEL Right Now?

Before you consider XPEL, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XPEL wasn't on the list.

While XPEL currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines