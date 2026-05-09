XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Freedom Capital

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPEL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

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XPEL Stock Performance

XPEL stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.13. XPEL has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in XPEL by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company's stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 62,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced protective films and coatings for automotive, marine, aviation, and architectural applications. The company's core products include paint protection film (PPF), window tinting film, and ceramic coatings designed to shield surfaces from scratches, environmental contaminants, and UV damage. XPEL's flagship PPF, known for its self-healing properties, is engineered to maintain a vehicle's factory finish by resisting swirl marks, stone chips, and acid rain.

Beyond automotive protection, XPEL has expanded its offerings to include protective films for electronics and architectural surfaces, providing solutions that enhance durability and prolong the life of high-value assets.

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