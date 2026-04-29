XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEL

XPEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $46.03 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. XPEL's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 2,392.9% during the fourth quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,002,000 after buying an additional 1,384,769 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,382,000 after buying an additional 542,187 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 195.2% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 416,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 275,651 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 1,245.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 120,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in XPEL by 354.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company's stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced protective films and coatings for automotive, marine, aviation, and architectural applications. The company's core products include paint protection film (PPF), window tinting film, and ceramic coatings designed to shield surfaces from scratches, environmental contaminants, and UV damage. XPEL's flagship PPF, known for its self-healing properties, is engineered to maintain a vehicle's factory finish by resisting swirl marks, stone chips, and acid rain.

Beyond automotive protection, XPEL has expanded its offerings to include protective films for electronics and architectural surfaces, providing solutions that enhance durability and prolong the life of high-value assets.

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