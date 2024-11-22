XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 4.5% - What's Next?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.74. 3,043,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,687,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. China Renaissance upgraded shares of XPeng from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of XPeng from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in XPeng by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company's stock worth $120,369,000 after acquiring an additional 872,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 212.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company's stock worth $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,549 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,047,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in XPeng by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

