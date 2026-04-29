Xperi (XPER) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NYSE:XPER - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Xperi to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $107.8950 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Xperi Stock Performance

NYSE XPER opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Xperi has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Xperi by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Xperi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Xperi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPER

About Xperi

Xperi Inc NYSE: XPER is a global technology company that develops and licenses audio, imaging and semiconductor packaging solutions. The company was formed in 2016 through the spin-off of Tessera Technologies' product divisions and expanded its product portfolio in 2019 with the acquisition of TiVo Corporation. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Xperi's technologies underpin a range of consumer electronics, automotive, mobile and broadcast products around the world.

In its technology licensing segment, Xperi offers a broad portfolio of semiconductor packaging and interconnect solutions designed to improve performance and energy efficiency in chips and devices.

Further Reading

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