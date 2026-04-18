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XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
XPLR Infrastructure logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded XPLR Infrastructure (XIFR) from "hold" to "sell," and the stock's consensus rating on MarketBeat is listed as "Reduce."
  • Analyst views are mixed—two Buys, three Holds and three Sells—with a consensus target price of $12.47 even as some firms (Barclays, Morgan Stanley, RBC) raised or set price targets between $11 and $14.
  • XIFR reported quarterly EPS of $0.30 (beats consensus) while revenue fell 15.3% YoY; the stock trades near $10.17 with a 52-week range of $7.92–$11.43 and a market cap around $958 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

XIFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $10.80 target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of XIFR stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. XPLR Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $958.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.97.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The solar energy provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.87. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. XPLR Infrastructure's revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in XPLR Infrastructure by 715.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,075 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company's stock.

About XPLR Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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