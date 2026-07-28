XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Posts Earnings Results

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.90, RTT News reports. XPLR Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from XPLR Infrastructure's conference call:

Capital structure simplified: XPLR completed a $150 million minimum buyout of CEPF 5 and repaid $500 million of convertible notes, increasing ownership in existing assets while maintaining balance-sheet flexibility.

XPLR completed a $150 million minimum buyout of CEPF 5 and repaid $500 million of convertible notes, increasing ownership in existing assets while maintaining balance-sheet flexibility. 2026 outlook unchanged: Management maintained its guidance for $1.75 billion–$1.95 billion of Adjusted EBITDA and $600 million–$700 million of free cash flow before growth, assuming normal weather and operating conditions.

Management maintained its guidance for $1.75 billion–$1.95 billion of Adjusted EBITDA and $600 million–$700 million of free cash flow before growth, assuming normal weather and operating conditions. Repowering and storage projects are progressing: Half of the planned 2026 repowerings are complete, while the Mammoth Plains and Carousel battery-storage joint ventures were formed with construction potentially beginning in the fourth quarter and most activity expected in 2027.

Half of the planned 2026 repowerings are complete, while the Mammoth Plains and Carousel battery-storage joint ventures were formed with construction potentially beginning in the fourth quarter and most activity expected in 2027. Recontracting offers a longer-term value opportunity: XPLR is evaluating selective contract extensions and optimization opportunities, although management expects most major discussions to occur as legacy contracts approach expiration in the early to mid-2030s.

XPLR is evaluating selective contract extensions and optimization opportunities, although management expects most major discussions to occur as legacy contracts approach expiration in the early to mid-2030s. Near-term cash is constrained by commitments: Management said project-level reserves, already committed capital expenditures and additional second-half spending will reduce available cash, with planned CEPF buyouts and debt refinancing largely expected in 2027.

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XPLR Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XIFR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 207,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,586. XPLR Infrastructure has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XIFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised XPLR Infrastructure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised XPLR Infrastructure from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $11.00 price objective on XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPLR Infrastructure has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XIFR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,708 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 51,989 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $3,012,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 194,190 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company's stock.

About XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

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