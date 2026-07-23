XPO (XPO) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect XPO to announce earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $2.2773 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect XPO to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPO Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:XPO opened at $213.84 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $209.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85. XPO has a 12 month low of $116.68 and a 12 month high of $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on XPO from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on XPO from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on XPO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $517,464.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,492.89. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in XPO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,378 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in XPO by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,204 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $26,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company's stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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