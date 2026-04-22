XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 456.50.

XPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 460 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 469 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 485 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday.

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XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

XPS Pensions Group stock traded down GBX 8 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 316. 386,513 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,802. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 275 and a 52-week high of GBX 426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 304.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 329.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £646.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.34.

XPS Pensions Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting XPS Pensions Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several brokers have reaffirmed "buy" ratings with above-current price targets, signaling analyst confidence in growth prospects — Deutsche Bank GBX 485, Berenberg GBX 440, Canaccord GBX 469 and Stifel GBX 460. Read More.

Several brokers have reaffirmed "buy" ratings with above-current price targets, signaling analyst confidence in growth prospects — Deutsche Bank GBX 485, Berenberg GBX 440, Canaccord GBX 469 and Stifel GBX 460. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company reported continued strong trading with broad-based growth, reinforcing momentum in its core pension consulting and administration businesses. Read More.

The company reported continued strong trading with broad-based growth, reinforcing momentum in its core pension consulting and administration businesses. Read More. Positive Sentiment: XPS said it delivered "another year of record results," a direct fundamental catalyst supporting longer-term earnings growth expectations. Read More.

XPS said it delivered "another year of record results," a direct fundamental catalyst supporting longer-term earnings growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage highlights a 13% year-over-year revenue increase, underlining top-line expansion that supports the bullish broker views. Read More.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

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