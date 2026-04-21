XPS Pensions Group's (XPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 469 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.64% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 460 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 450.80.

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XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of LON XPS traded up GBX 10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 326.50. 914,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,538. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 304.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.71. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 275 and a twelve month high of GBX 426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The company has a market capitalization of £667.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.34.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 86 with assets over £1bn.

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