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Xtep International (OTCMKTS:XTEPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Xtep International logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Xtep shares hit a new 52-week low of $56.5155, trading down about 5.1% from the prior close of $59.5650 on very light reported volume (2 shares).
  • The stock is trading well below its technical benchmarks, with a 50‑day SMA of $63.65 and a 200‑day SMA of $68.19, while the company shows strong liquidity (current ratio 2.37, quick ratio 2.02) and low leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.12).
  • Xtep is a sportswear designer and retailer selling under XTEP and other brands (Palladium, K‑Swiss, Saucony, Merrell) with an extensive distribution network of roughly 6,000 stores across China and internationally.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Xtep International Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XTEPY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.5155 and last traded at $56.5155, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.5650.

Xtep International Trading Down 5.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Xtep International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xtep International Holdings Limited engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and marketing and brand management of sports footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products primarily under the XTEP brand, as well as Palladium, K-Swiss, Saucony, and Merrell brand names. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear products. As of March 18, 2021, the company managed an extensive distribution network with exclusive distributors that operated approximately 6,000 stores covering 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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