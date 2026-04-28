Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.350-5.600 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

Xylem Stock Down 0.7%

Xylem stock opened at $122.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xylem has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Trending Headlines about Xylem

Here are the key news stories impacting Xylem this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Xylem by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 114.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Xylem from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Xylem declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here