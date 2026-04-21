Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $18.65. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 265 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Yankuang Energy Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yankuang Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company's core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China's broader energy transition.

The company's coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

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