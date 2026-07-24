Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $24.03. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 3,332 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on YARIY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company's operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara's business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

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