Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on YARIY. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Yara International ASA Trading Up 1.6%

Yara International ASA stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.57. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company's operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara's business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

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