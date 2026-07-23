Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Yara International ASA logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Yara International ASA from Hold to Strong-Buy, adding to a mixed but overall positive analyst backdrop for the stock.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.82 versus $0.76 expected and revenue of $4.26 billion versus $3.95 billion estimated.
  • Yara International shares were up 1.6% on the day, while the stock traded around $23.19 amid a market cap of about $11.81 billion and a forward-year EPS estimate of 5.04.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on YARIY. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on YARIY

Yara International ASA Trading Up 1.6%

Yara International ASA stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.57. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company's operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara's business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Yara International ASA Right Now?

Before you consider Yara International ASA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yara International ASA wasn't on the list.

While Yara International ASA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines