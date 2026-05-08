Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.95, but opened at $81.32. Yaskawa Electric shares last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 6,976 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yaskawa Electric from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yaskawa Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YASKY

Yaskawa Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock's 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $941.89 million for the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

About Yaskawa Electric

Yaskawa Electric Corporation is a Japan‐based manufacturer of industrial automation equipment, specializing in motion control technology, robotics, and drive systems. The company designs and produces a range of products that include AC and DC servo motors, inverters, programmable logic controllers, welding robots and general-purpose industrial robots. Its offerings are used across diverse sectors such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics to improve productivity, precision and energy efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Founded in 1915 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Yaskawa Electric has evolved from a regional motor repair shop into a global provider of factory automation and mechatronic solutions.

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