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Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Yaskawa Electric logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up premarket, opening at $68.28 versus the prior close of $65.48 and last trading at $68.03, representing about a 3.8% increase on ~26,254 shares.
  • Jefferies upgraded Yaskawa from a "moderate sell" to a "hold," and the analyst mix (2 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 2 Hold) gives the stock an average rating of Buy.
  • Latest quarter showed $0.48 EPS on $941.9M revenue; valuation metrics include a $8.82B market cap and 37.6x PE, while liquidity and leverage remain healthy (quick ratio 1.36, current ratio 2.47, debt/equity 0.13).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Yaskawa Electric.

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.48, but opened at $68.28. Yaskawa Electric shares last traded at $68.03, with a volume of 26,254 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yaskawa Electric from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yaskawa Electric presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Report on YASKY

Yaskawa Electric Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98.

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $941.89 million during the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.50%.

About Yaskawa Electric

(Get Free Report)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation is a Japan‐based manufacturer of industrial automation equipment, specializing in motion control technology, robotics, and drive systems. The company designs and produces a range of products that include AC and DC servo motors, inverters, programmable logic controllers, welding robots and general-purpose industrial robots. Its offerings are used across diverse sectors such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics to improve productivity, precision and energy efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Founded in 1915 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Yaskawa Electric has evolved from a regional motor repair shop into a global provider of factory automation and mechatronic solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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