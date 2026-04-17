Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Down 16.6% in March

Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 151,077 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 181,088 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,893 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

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Yatsen Stock Performance

NYSE YSG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 111,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,382. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $307.86 million, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of -1.76.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.16 million for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Equities analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 472.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 208,297 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Yatsen

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited NYSE: YSG is a Shanghai-based beauty and personal care company founded in 2016. The firm operates as a digital-first cosmetics provider, designing, developing and marketing its own brands to a primarily Chinese consumer base. Since its inception, Yatsen has focused on leveraging data analytics and social media engagement to drive product innovation and brand awareness.

The company's core portfolio includes Perfect Diary, a color-cosmetics brand offering lipsticks, eyeshadows, foundations and related accessories; Little Ondine, which specializes in nail lacquers and nail care products; Winona, a sensitive-skin skincare line; and Abby's Choice, which features targeted skincare treatments.

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